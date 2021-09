For the past three weekends, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has dominated the domestic box office with relative ease. The Marvel superhero adventure, which broke ground as the studio’s first comic book adventure to spotlight an Asian star, has been an exciting coda to a mercurial summer, at least, when it comes to movie theater attendance. Indeed, “Shang-Chi” has done its part to inspire audiences to get off the couch and go see the latest blockbuster at their local theater. Since debuting over Labor Day weekend, the film has generated $176 million — the second-best result of the...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO