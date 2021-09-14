Foster Fuels launches relief efforts after Ida

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. released a letter last week to residents to address the efforts during Hurricane Ida. As we celebrated Labor Day, I thought often and prayed for our many neighbors who are dealing with the wreckage of Hurricane Ida. At the same time, I am so grateful for the wonderful employees of the City of Plaquemine, and the many others who have consistently went above and beyond the call of duty in times of crisis here.

PLAQUEMINE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO