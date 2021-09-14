CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster Fuels launches relief efforts after Ida

By A.J. O'Leary, Editor
theunionstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster Fuels has deployed hundreds of individuals and vehicles to provide aid to Southeast Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 storm on August 29, according to the National Weather Service. Foster Fuels Vice President Chelsea Harrison said over one million people were without power in its immediate aftermath. While rendering aid to the area, Harrison said Foster Fuels employees have encountered extreme damage.

www.theunionstar.com

