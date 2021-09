The final day of what’s been a long, hot and dry summer in the Portland area will likely tie the record for most 80-degree days in a calendar year. The National Weather Service points out that we’re one day shy of a record number of 80-degree or warmer days in 2021. The current count is 87 (set back in 2015). Portland’s 82 degree forecasted high temperature Tuesday would tie that record. It’s possible we’ll break it with another 80-degree day coming Friday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO