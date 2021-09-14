CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIRANA, Albania (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Albania on Tuesday to urge the leaders of the six western Balkan states to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. Merkel hailed the cooperation intiative, saying “the more cooperation you have, the stronger the Berlin Process...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany’s next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government’s record in bringing...
ELECTIONS
crossroadstoday.com

Dutch king’s speech outlines limited government plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition. With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. Now 27, she is running for a seat in parliament.“It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But I was ambitious and realized that this was an opportunity for me, so I decided to do whatever I can to get respect and integrate.”Trasnea, who is running for the center-left Social Democrats in Sunday's election, is one of hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots who are seeking a...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
audacy.com

Macron, Merkel meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Key topics include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the fight against...
POLITICS
Reuters

Access to single market key to Hungary's EU membership - Orban

BUDAPEST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hungary must remain a member of the European Union to ensure continued access to the bloc's single market, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Hungary and Poland have been at odds with Brussels over issues ranging from LGBT rights to media freedoms. In July,...
POLITICS
wsau.com

EBRD invested $1.5 billion each in 2020, 2021 in Western Balkan countries

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the Western Balkans in 2020 and will match that amount this year, Pierre Heilbronn, an EBRD vice president, said on Wednesday. Heilbronn told Reuters 2020 was an unusual year because of the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Western Balkans#Eu Membership#Balkan Countries#Eu#Ap#German#The Berlin Process#Serbian#Apple#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
neworleanssun.com

EU Integration Tops Agenda Of Merkel's Farewell Trip To Balkans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues a farewell trip to the Balkans with a stop on September 14 in Tirana, where she is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the leaders of four other Western Balkan states that strive for membership in the European Union. Merkel, whose mandate...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It’s in the European Union’s strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join. The Western Balkan states —...
EUROPE
BBC

Merkel legacy: EU's queen with a tarnished crown

Queen of Europe was once one of Angela Merkel's many nicknames. But now Germany's powerful chancellor is poised to turn her back on politics following this month's elections, I'm not sure that royal label will stick. True: Angela Merkel is, by far, the longest-serving amongst current EU leaders. She's participated...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
The Independent

Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday.“We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said 500 more troops and eight specialized vehicles...
POLITICS
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

Angela Merkel Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany's helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.Named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for the last 10 years in a row, Merkel has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West. She has easily stood her ground at male-dominated summits with leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

EU seeks new opportunities in western China

CHENGDU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of the year, the trade volume between China and the European Union (EU) increased by 32.4 percent year on year. The annual trade volume is likely to set a new record to exceed 700 billion U.S. dollars, an official with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said at the 16th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair Friday.
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Just in: Merkel says EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial and win-win for both the European Union (EU) and China, hoping it can be smoothly ratified and take effect as soon as possible. Merkel made the remarks in a phone...
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania, after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Europe rights court rules Russia behind Litvinenko murder

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow. "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy