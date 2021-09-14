Wichita entrepreneurial scene gives startups resource options

While so much was different about 2020, one thing remained constant – outstanding sales performance among our agents across the country. In recognition of extraordinary achievement, United Life is pleased to announce Matt Goolsby of Market Advisory Group in Wichita, Kansas, as our 2020 Agent of the Year. Matt was not only our top annuity producer in 2020 but he also ranked number one in total production for the year. With 58 annuity cases last year, he was our top annuity agent for seven of 12 months. Matt’s relationship with United Life isn’t limited to annuities as he’s written a great deal of SPWL and Uni3 cases throughout the years as well. Matt also served a past term on United’s Technology Advisory Board. “I met Matt nine years ago in a small office in Wichita; fast forward to today and he is Agent of the Year. The one thing that has never wavered is Matt’s desire to succeed," shared Mike Sears, Vice President of Sales. "He is the constant in a world of ups and downs. Matt sets his goals and works hard to achieve them. It has been a pleasure watching his success, both as a friend and from a company perspective.” It’s a team effort at the Market Advisory Group. The firm has consistently been in our top tier in recent years with both Matt's father, Danny, and another Market Advisory Group partner Larry Kloefkorn, frequently being among the top producers in life sales. Matt is a founding partner and financial advisor at Market Advisory Group, where he specializes in business development and logistics. He enjoys helping clients reduce risk and manage finances to solidify retirement goals. “There’s more to retirement than just investments; it's being able to collaborate with CPAs, attorneys and Medicare advisors to help retirees build a compete plan is key to their future,” said Matt. “The relationship with United Life and their team is critical to that mission.” Congratulations to Matt and the Market Advisory Group team on this well-earned recognition!

WICHITA, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO