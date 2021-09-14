CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita entrepreneurial scene gives startups resource options

By Daniel McCoy
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 7 days ago
From incubators to the help of industry giants, Wichita is an under-the-radar hub for startups. But if local leaders have their way, that will become less and less of a secret. “The only reason you would look past Wichita is because you never looked at it in the first place,”...

