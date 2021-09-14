Small Business Optimism Increases in August
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.4 points in August, measuring 100.1. The Uncertainty Index decreased 7 points to 69. A seasonally adjusted net 32.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 5 points from the previous month, and a 48-year record high reading. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand decreased 2 points to 11.0%. Fifty percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, an increase of one point from July and historically very high.bankingjournal.aba.com
