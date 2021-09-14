CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is back with his first drawn comic book in five years

By Chris Arrant
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Writer/artist Mike Mignola is coming out of his sort-of comic book artist retirement to draw his first new comic book in five years - and its not a Hellboy comic. Mignola is in the middle of drawing Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, a one-shot comic set in the world of Hellboy (AKA the 'Mignolaverse' as fans have come to call it) but instead focused on a 19th-century paranormal investigator that is cursed with everlasting life thanks to some time spent in Hell.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Beehive Books announces Mike Mignola Illustrated Edition of ‘Pinocchio’ for 2022

Beehive Books has announced a new illustrated edition of Carlo Colloid’s Pinnochio that will feature a cover and illustrations by Mignola. Along with color artist Dave Stewart, the project will kick off on Kickstarter next year. This news comes as Mignola exhibits two pieces from Beehive Book’s Illuminated Edition of Pinocchio at the LightBox Expo Online. You can set a reminder for yourself on the Pinocchio Kickstarter page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
411mania.com

What Are You Tired of Seeing in Comic Books?

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed The Next Phase of Marvel Comics. Here’s...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1

The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dormammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M’Baku! Will T’Challa and M’Baku be able to defeat Dormammu’s army of Mindless Ones? Don’t miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Mike Mignola
flickeringmyth.com

Mike Mignola to write and illustrate Sir Edward Grey: Acheron

Dark Horse Comics has announced that legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is set to both write and illustrate his first full length comic book in five years with Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, the next chapter in the Hellboy Universe. “I’ve been saying I’ve been semi-retired for years, but I keep...
COMICS
96.5 KVKI

The 42 Most Expensive First Appearance Comic Books From The MCU

Comic books are king right now. Record setting comic book sales have been taking place on a regular basis for the last couple of years. Including a recent sale that set a new all-time record for most expensive comic book ever sold. That book was a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, which is the first appearance of Spider-Man...and that will appear on our list.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

The Rarest Comic Books Of All Time

In 2021 there’s no escaping the superhero craze. For the past two decades we’ve been bombarded by movies, toys, and television shows perpetuating stories dedicated to caped crusaders and friendly neighborhood heroes, and for good reason. Superhero stories are ones we all can relate to. It doesn’t matter if you’re...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Comic Book#Marvel Entertainment#Mignolaverse#Bprd#Usa Today#Publisher S Weekly#Tokyopop#Adhouse Books#Cbr#The Harvey Awards
Cleburne Times-Review

COMIC BOOKS: The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation

Two years ago following the investigation into the Trump-Russia connection, someone asked if I would like to borrow a copy of the Mueller Report, I only partially joked, "I'm waiting for the comic book adaptation." Which was finally released later that year as "The Mueller Report Illustrated." But several years...
COMICS
Gamespot

Near-Perfect Copy Of Spider-Man's First Comic Book Appearance Sells For $3.6 Million At Auction

Think your comic book collection has some hidden value to it? It probably can't compare to the recent auction of Amazing Fantasy #15, where the very first appearance of Spider-Man sold for $3.6 million as part of Heritage Auction’s Signature Comics and Comic Art event. That officially makes this issue the most expensive comic ever sold, beating the previous $3.25 million record set by Action Comics #1.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
northfortynews

Comic Book Quest: Old Heroes Still Rule

Things are complicated out there in the “multi-verse” — and that’s just the way the comic book world likes it. At least it seemed so recently when I went on a “comic book quest”, visiting shops in the area to see what the current state of comicdom was. My quest...
FORT COLLINS, CO
treknews.net

Star Trek: Year Five – Issue 24 Review: All Good Comics…

The Tholians have trapped the Federation in their web. They have rendered the USS Enterprise unresponsive. Kirk, forced by Gary Seven to de-board the Enterprise, is pushed into a cat-and-mouse chase that takes them both all the way back from the end of Star Trek: Year Five to before the beginning of Day One.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy