Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is back with his first drawn comic book in five years
Writer/artist Mike Mignola is coming out of his sort-of comic book artist retirement to draw his first new comic book in five years - and its not a Hellboy comic. Mignola is in the middle of drawing Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, a one-shot comic set in the world of Hellboy (AKA the 'Mignolaverse' as fans have come to call it) but instead focused on a 19th-century paranormal investigator that is cursed with everlasting life thanks to some time spent in Hell.www.gamesradar.com
