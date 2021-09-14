Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is back with his first drawn comic book in five years

The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 hits comic book shops this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dormammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M’Baku! Will T’Challa and M’Baku be able to defeat Dormammu’s army of Mindless Ones? Don’t miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges!

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO