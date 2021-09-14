CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Normandy Park, WA

Small businesses in Normandy Park have opportunity for $10,000 relief grants through Comcast RISE

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frCCf_0bvfbIo500

SPONSORED:

Independent small businesses in Washington are the backbone of our communities, and today, more than ever, they need our help. The ongoing impact of the pandemic has created an incredible need for additional support to keep these small businesses open and thriving. This is especially important for those owned by persons of color.

Nationally, the number of active business owners in the United States fell by 22 percent last year. Locally, according to one recent study, Seattle experienced the second largest decline in offline local commerce spending in the country. But a demographic breakdown paints an even bleaker picture.

The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates the number of working Black business owners plummeted over 40% in 2020. Other minority business owners experienced similar worse-than-average losses, including immigrants (a 36 percent drop). Latinx-owned businesses declined by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 25%.

Comcast RISE was created to invest in the success of these critical businesses by providing valuable and practical support. We know that Comcast alone can’t remedy complex, systemic issues. But we are deeply committed to playing a role in driving change. Through Comcast RISE we aim to create sustainable impact and give meaningful support to the small businesses who are shaping our communities.

Businesses in King County and Pierce County can apply beginning on October 1, 2021, at www.ComcastRISE.com for a chance to receive a $10,000 relief grant. The deadline for small business applications is October 14, 2021.

You are eligible to apply for this program in Washington if your business:

  • Is at least 51% owned and operate by people of color
  • Is independently owned and operated
  • Is registered to conduct business in the US
  • Has been operating for one or more years
  • Is located within King County or Pierce County

Please see more information about Comcast RISE grant details and eligibility at: https://www.comcastrise.com/investment-fund/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlBSs_0bvfbIo500

For questions about completing or submitting your application, please contact a Comcast RISE Representative at ComcastRISEInfo@comcast.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Normandy Park, WA
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Latinx#Asian
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
109
Followers
231
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy