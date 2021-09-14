Varo Bank Closes Gigantic $510 Million Round
SAN FRANCISCO — Varo Bank, N.A., the first all-digital, nationally chartered bank in the US, has closed a massive $510 million oversubscribed funding round. The round was led by new investor Lone Pine Capital, who was joined by dozens of new investors including Declaration Partners, Eldridge, Marshall Wace, Berkshire Partners / Stockbridge, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Previous investors also participated in the round including Warburg Pincus, The Rise Fund, Gallatin Point Capital, and HarbourVest Partners.svdaily.com
