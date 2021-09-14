Varo Bank Closes Gigantic $510 Million Round

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rallied 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after U.S. Bancorp announced an agreement to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ in a cash and stock deal valued at $8 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares were indicated up nearly 1% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, U.S. Bancorp will pay $5.5 billion in cash and issue 44 million shares of its common stock. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ will own a 2.9% stake in U.S....

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO