Valheim devs want you start from scratch for Hearth & home

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
The developers of Valheim are encouraging players to start a new world when they're ready to explore the Valheim Hearth & Home Update. The update coming on Thursday will be the first major new content drop since Valheim entered early access in February, and its main focus is on expanding the domestic side of life in the 10th realm. At least, that was the original idea. The update has since grown to encompass a new food system, revised stamina, and new parts of the world, and the developers at Iron Gate Studio made the case in a recent fireside chat video that the best way to experience it all is to start afresh, (via PC Gamer).

