Valheim devs want you start from scratch for Hearth & home

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, With the team behind Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales taking up the Wolverine mantle, many fans were concerned about the length and scope of the game. Brian Horton, creative director at Insomniac Games, took to Twitter to clarify just what tone and scale we could expect when Marvel's Wolverine hits PlayStation 5. Volition has released further details about what fans can expect from the Saints Row reboot's characters and customization options - and why we've seen so little of the classic purple color scheme so far. In an update post published to the official Saints Row website, Volition addressed a number of questions raised by the community surrounding what new characters the reboot would bring with it, what details the developer could share on how customization in the game would work, and why the trailer showed a distinct lack of Saints Row purple. Carnage is joining Fortnite's Battle Pass as part of its brand new Chapter 2, Season 8, which launches today. The addition of the Marvel villain's character skin is just one of a number of changes making their way to the Battle Royale as players set out to face a brand new threat attempting to bring about the destruction of the island. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO