Emergency personnel teamed up last week to assist and evacuate an 84-year-old fisherman who was injured in a fall along a river west of Cody. It was around 3:36 p.m. Thursday that the sheriff’s office received a report that the man had fallen and hurt his back and head off of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 West, near mile marker 27.5. The fisherman was located about 500 yards upstream under the bridge near the river’s edge.