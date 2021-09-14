CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

By LLAZAR SEMINI - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIRANA, Albania (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Albania on Tuesday to urge the leaders of the six western Balkan states to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. Merkel hailed the cooperation intiative, saying “the more cooperation you have, the stronger the Berlin Process...

www.thederrick.com

