Met Gala Night Isn't Over Until It's Over: See Every Look From the After Party

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna might have been the last to arrive on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but clearly, she was also the first to volunteer to throw an after party. The star invited celebs who attended the ball for an encore after the event, giving them the opportunity to make outfit changes. While some people slipped into more comfortable clothing — we see you in those sneakers, Lorde! — others went from gowns to sexy, cutout minidresses. Singer SZA even had two additional ensembles on hand. Meanwhile, you'll also see celebs who might not have been on Anna Wintour's list this year, but did make it out to celebrate with the crew after hours. Keep reading for a glimpse at what everyone wore for the nightcap.

