Amanda Gorman Reveals the Message Behind Her Met Gala Beauty

By Arden Fanning Andrew s
 7 days ago
Last night’s Met Gala red carpet provided a view of a national treasure, arriving in the form of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, representing a modern day Lady Liberty. “As soon as I was asked to be a co-host for the Met Gala, I immediately knew I wanted to reimagine the Statue of Liberty,” Gorman tells Vogue. “It was important to me to hold a book much like the statue's, with a line from the poem at the base of Lady Liberty, as well as to wear a laurel crown to symbolize my experience as a laureate,” she shares of the Edie Parker bag and Jennifer Behr headpiece that accessorized her Vera Wang gown. For the museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, Gorman also carried a newly lit (metaphorical) torch for Estée Lauder as the brand’s Global Changemaker, a role in which she serves as the curator of a special Writing Change initiative created to advance literacy, particularly among women and girls.

