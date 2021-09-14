Today is Sept. 14
All parents deserve a day off. On September 14th, National Parents Day Off brings an opportunity for parents to recharge and get some much-deserved recognition. Parents are the organizers, cheerleaders, teachers, and directors of the family. They wear many hats and rarely have a moment for themselves. Yet, they are dedicated to raising successful, well-adjusted children. Once school starts, parents have a window of time to take a breather. While we know carpools, after-school activities and school projects seem never-ending, taking time for yourself benefits you and the entire family.www.orangeleader.com
