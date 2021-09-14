CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuit is buying Mailchimp for $12 billion to focus on small businesses

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Intuit is buying email newsletter platform Mailchimp for about $12 billion in its biggest deal ever. The maker of tax return product TurboTax and other financial software announced the cash-and-stock deal Monday, saying that it hopes Mailchimp will help it "become the center of small business growth." As...

Axios

An inside look at Intuit's Mailchimp acquisition

When Mailchimp recently agreed to be acquired by Intuit for $12 billion, we noted how it was the richest sale ever of a private bootstrapped company. Now we know more about why the Atlanta-based email marketing company never took outside funding. The big picture: Mailchimp founder and CEO Ben Chestnut...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Intuit Set to Acquire Mailchimp for $12B in Cash and Stock

(Nasdaq: INTU), the international tech platform that develops TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, reveals that it will be acquiring Mailchimp, an established customer engagement and marketing service for SMEs. The planned Mailchimp acquisition for around $12 billion in cash and stock aims to support Intuit’s goal of promoting prosperity...
BUSINESS
ABC 4

IN FOCUS Discussion: National Small Business Month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – September is National Small Business Month, a time to recognize the important contributions of our country’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. According to America’s Small Business Development Center Network, more than half of our population either own or work for a small business. They create about two out of every three new jobs each year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Intuit to buy Atlanta-based email marketing giant Mailchimp for $12B

The sale announcement comes as Mailchimp is gearing up to relocate its headquarters from Ponce City Market to a nearby development. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Intuit bites off a lot with $12 bln Mailchimp deal

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Intuit (INTU.O), the $154 billion maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks, wants a lot more small bananas. It’s paying about $12 billion for Mailchimp, the digital marketing and automation firm, in an effort to better crack the massive market for small business services. Mailchimp’s record suggests that it has a shot. But Intuit is also busy integrating personal finance site Credit Karma, which it bought last year for $7 billion. The key to success will be avoiding indigestion.
BUSINESS
