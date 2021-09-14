This is the craziest umbrella I’ve ever seen!

Motorhomes come in a wide range of sizes and shapes, but you don't always find them quite this small. This little ripper is called the Nu Surf from UK-based Nu Venture, and at roughly 17 feet long, it's about the same size as a Honda Odyssey minivan. Step inside, however, and it literally has all the amenities of a much larger RV. And if you're keen on having one of your own, and you live across the pond from us Americans, this one is for sale.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO