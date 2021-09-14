This is the craziest umbrella I’ve ever seen!
NEWS – If it’s raining, you need an umbrella to stay dry, right? Not according to maker Ivan Miranda. He 3D printed a motorized hat with an internal propeller that uses a curtain of air to keep the rain off. Ivan does a fabulous job of walking through the engineering process, explaining how he designed his gadget and iteratively improved it until it worked (mostly). It’s an 11-minute video on YouTube, and well worth your time.the-gadgeteer.com
Comments / 0