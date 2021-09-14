CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This is the craziest umbrella I’ve ever seen!

By James Garriss
The Gadgeteer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – If it’s raining, you need an umbrella to stay dry, right? Not according to maker Ivan Miranda. He 3D printed a motorized hat with an internal propeller that uses a curtain of air to keep the rain off. Ivan does a fabulous job of walking through the engineering process, explaining how he designed his gadget and iteratively improved it until it worked (mostly). It’s an 11-minute video on YouTube, and well worth your time.

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Nu Venture Surf Motorhome Is The Tiniest RVs We've Ever Seen

Motorhomes come in a wide range of sizes and shapes, but you don't always find them quite this small. This little ripper is called the Nu Surf from UK-based Nu Venture, and at roughly 17 feet long, it's about the same size as a Honda Odyssey minivan. Step inside, however, and it literally has all the amenities of a much larger RV. And if you're keen on having one of your own, and you live across the pond from us Americans, this one is for sale.
CARS
InspireMore

15 Of The Derpiest Felines We’ve Ever Seen

Cats are generally considered to be elegant creatures, but even the most graceful felines have moments of pure derpiness. They may find it embarrassing, but their goofy antics just make us love them even more! That’s why we’ve gathered 15 of our favorite silly cats below. They’re sure to brighten your day!
ANIMALS
Wired

Bloons TD 6 Might Be the Best $5 I’ve Ever Spent

I never expected to get hooked on a game where cartoon monkeys pop balloons, but three years in and Bloons TD 6 is still my go-to mobile game. It's a highly polished and thoughtfully designed tower defense game with a comical art style that belies its strategic depth. Gameplay comes in satisfying frenetic chunks, which makes it perfect for filling small gaps in your day.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deathloop is one of the most incredible games I’ve ever played

Of the many fantasies humanity has entertained, conquering time has been paramount, whether through time machines, freezing, or reversing. If time is the great consumer, then those that control time control the universe. It is no wonder, then, that the villains of Deathloop have decided to seize time for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food & Wine

This Is the First Tinned Salmon I've Ever Loved

As carefully planned as my weeknight dinners tend to be (during good weeks, when I've flipped through cookbooks, grocery shopped, and cleaned my kitchen), my workday lunches are often chaotic. I tend to prefer things that I feel will "tortilla well," like leftover roasted vegetables or chorizo, and while Fishwife's smoked salmon doesn't necessarily fall into this category, it's my new favorite exception to my rule.
RECIPES
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga just got the shortest fringe we've ever seen

In a world of micro fringes we really thought we'd seen them all. First there was that Blue Peter presenter (you know the one), but then more recently Lily Allen, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have all gone for the cost-efficient chop. Now Lady Gaga has thrown her hair into...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sportswar.com

It is 64 degrees and I've already seen 5 people wearing jackets :/

It is 64 degrees and I've already seen 5 people wearing jackets :/ -- FfxStationHokie 09/21/2021 07:25AM. Heh, heh, still tee-shirts and shorts here...stepped outside 63 this morn. -- `lag 09/21/2021 10:16AM. Reminds me of working on/under a computer floor many years ago... -- `lag 09/21/2021 10:25AM. You must log...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
ComicBook

Anime Fans Shoutout the Worst Shows They've Ever Seen

When it comes to anime, there are some shows you have to watch, and then there are plenty of mid-tier titles. But as with anything, there are some shows you should absolutely avoid. Over the decades, some seriously bad series have made their way to television, and the anime fandom is having a reckoning about some of the worst.
COMICS
Elle

Dua Lipa's Bombshell Ponytail Is The Most Beautiful Hairstyle We've Ever Seen

Dua Lipa performed at iHeart Festival and got the most incredible 'Showgirl' makeover from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. When it comes to bombshell hair, nobody does it better than Chris. It's been over a year but we still haven't forgotten the volume and bounce he gave Jennifer Lopez when he first brought back the 1990s style.
HAIR CARE
tvinsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season Finale: The Summer Bay Goes Under in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Things are getting rocky in the Season 17 finale of Discovery’s long-running fan-favorite Deadliest Catch. In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski is navigating choppy waters and facing one memorable wave. Bad weather has hit the harbor and his vessel, Summer Bay, is directly in its path as sky-high waves engulf the boat.
TV SERIES
sportswar.com

I've seen articles that they are finishing the scripts and will start

I've seen articles that they are finishing the scripts and will start -- Folly Beach Hokie 09/08/2021 10:10AM. I might have to check that out. I just finished Queen's Gambit. Enjoyable ** -- TexasGobbler 09/07/2021 11:22PM. Yeah, that was a great series. I don’t want them to make a sequel,...
TV SERIES
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy