Young Eagles Flight Rally and Air Show planned at Madison Municipal Airport
Area young people interested in flying will have an opportunity for a free airplane ride and to learn more about aviation on Saturday at the Madison Municipal Airport. Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 289 is hosting a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Madison Airport Saturday for kids ages eight to seventeen. The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles program, which was created to get young people interested in aviation.www.amazingmadison.com
