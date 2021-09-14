Weather is the key ingredient for the perfect corn maze

Looking to get a little lost this fall? We’ve got some corn maze suggestions for you. Organizers of the Sterling corn maze, located near the farm store on 227 Ekonk Hill Road, have put together a celestial-themed outing for guests this year at Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm. The “Night Sky” corn maze encourages visitors to wander past stalks trimmed in shapes of stars and planets. The maze is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, with the last entry at 5 p.m. A “night maze” offering – flashlights required - is open Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission, $10 for adults and $8 for guests 3 to 10, includes entry to the maze, a wagon ride and barnyard and other activities. For more information, go to http://www.getlostinthemaze.com/index.html.

PRESTON, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO