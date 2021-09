CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. - The Mayor and Town Council announce the resignation of Councilman Derek Favret, effective September 15, 2021. Councilman Derek Favret outlined the reasons for his resignation from the Town Council during the July 15th Town meeting and took part in electing Councilman Larry Jaworski as the new Vice President of the Town Council during the September 8th Special Town Meeting. Councilman Favret has accepted a new employment opportunity that requires that his family relocate to Newport News, VA.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO