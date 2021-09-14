CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Virginia Dale Fire in Larimer County sees no overnight growth

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMDMq_0bvfUyOm00

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are continuing to work at the Virginia Dale Fire in northern Larimer County Tuesday morning.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire had not grown overnight — staying at 25 acres — and was 25% contained. By 7 p.m., officials said the fire was 75% contained.

Crews worked late into the evening Monday to suppress the fire.

As of this morning, the sheriff's office is in command of the fire, it said.

The Virginia Dale Fire broke out Monday west of US 287 at milemarker 381, which is near N. Colorado Road 43F where the Dale Creek crosses US 287.

It's not clear how the fire started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Dale, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Dale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Virginia Dale Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy