Schuyler County, IL

Schuyler County Health Department Tracking COVID-19 Outbreak at

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Schuyler County Health Department has released a statement regarding an outbreak of COVID-19 at Webster Elementary School in Rushville. According to the Health Department statement, an outbreak is determined by there being 2 or more confirmed positive cases from the same congregate setting. According to the Health Department, 4 students have confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The full statement from the Health Department is below. MacombNewsNow.com reached out to Superintendent Beau Fretueg who referred any questions regarding the outbreak to the Schuyler County Health Department.

IN THIS ARTICLE
