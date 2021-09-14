Schuyler County Health Department Tracking COVID-19 Outbreak at
The Schuyler County Health Department has released a statement regarding an outbreak of COVID-19 at Webster Elementary School in Rushville. According to the Health Department statement, an outbreak is determined by there being 2 or more confirmed positive cases from the same congregate setting. According to the Health Department, 4 students have confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The full statement from the Health Department is below. MacombNewsNow.com reached out to Superintendent Beau Fretueg who referred any questions regarding the outbreak to the Schuyler County Health Department.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
