CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Athletic Brewing partners with running store Fleet Feet to expand its retail footprint

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Athletic Brewing Co., which has been making plenty of headlines lately, just announced that it partnered with run specialty retailer Fleet Feet to bring flagship brews Run Wild and Upside Dawn to running communities in three markets across the United States. Beginning this month, Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic beer will be available in Fleet Feet’s Austin, Texas, Delray Beach, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif., stores.

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
craftbrewingbusiness.com

DoorDash to start delivering beer, booze

This felt inevitable, and the day is finally here: DoorDash will start delivering beer, wine, and spirits via the DoorDash Marketplace, across 20 states and the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada and Australia, reaching over 100 million customers worldwide. Customers in select markets, where legally permissible, can toggle to the Alcohol tab of the DoorDash app to browse and safely order from a wide selection of drinks from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers, and convenience stores. This news follows a multi-year journey of fulfilling alcohol on-demand delivery for many national and local merchants via their own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service.
DRINKS
ourcommunitynow.com

Old Navy Expands Its Plus Size Product Line in Stores

Old Navy evened the playing field by mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings. "BODEQUALITY" is what it's calling this revamp, signaling a change to be more inclusive of all body types. Before this, all plus-sized clothing had to be purchased online through the Old Navy website, sight unseen.
APPAREL
Brewbound.com

Athletic Brewing Releases NA Festbier for ‘Sober Oktoberfest’

STRATFORD, CT & SAN DIEGO, CA – Following the success of last year’s Sober Oktoberfest and 5K, America’s first exclusively non-alcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Company is releasing America’s first non-alcoholic Oktoberfest brew. Perhaps no other beer style is as renowned as the Oktoberfest style but until now active adults looking to cut back on alcohol remained thirsty for this autumn seasonal. But the wait is over. In honor of the traditional Oktoberfest beers, this Festbier is brewed with German Vienna and Munich malts, and German Hersbrucker hops.
STRATFORD, CT
outsidemagazine

Athletic Brewing Just Reinvented Beer

When you pull up to Athletic Brewing Company’s taproom in Stratford, Connecticut, you’ll see a familiar scene: a warehouse flanked by a large fermentation tank and a scattering of picnic tables crowded with folks drinking beer. But there’s one key difference: the beer everyone’s drinking is non-alcoholic. “Non-alcoholic beer has...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Times Union

Nectar Springs Continues to Expand Distribution Footprint

Nectar Springs introduces a line of naturally infused water options – Raspberry, Peach, Mango, and Spearmint. Born from a desire to offer a beverage that is both delicious and healthy - no sugar or artificial sweeteners – Nectar Springs continues to find success at the retail level. Most recently several new retail outlets have agreed to offer Nectar Springs products including Newtown Farm Market in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mosaic Climbing in Loveland, Ohio, and Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, a successful startup in Oakley, Ohio.
ECONOMY
Brewbound.com

Athletic Brewing to Launch ‘Stork Subscription’ for Soon-to-Be Parents

STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA – A visit from The Stork always brings a bundle of joy. The Stork Subscription, a new offering from Athletic Brewing Company, will soon bring joy to thirsty new parents via monthly shipments of delicious, non-alcoholic craft beer delivered directly to their doors. When...
STRATFORD, CT
austinnews.net

Dinewise Expands its Lending to Other Small Business Retailers

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as 'Dinewise', 'we', 'us', 'our' or the 'Company')announced it has closed on funding for additional small business. Dinewise has entered into the retail spirits, beer and wine industry by funding neighborhood liquor stores. Dinewise, through its brand PawnTrust remains committed to the local entrepreneur. 'We continue to look for areas to support our local business, while maintaining profitability. It was just a natural fit.' Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise. This expansion will give PawnTrust the ability to double its receivables in 2021-Q4 and maintain the same profit margins it has garnered over the years.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Alcohol#Pub#Athletic Brewing Co#Athletic Brewing
craftbrewingbusiness.com

How different types of barrels and wood impact beer

If you went out looking for craft beer a decade ago, your options would be limited to finding imperial stout or bourbon-aged barley wine. However, the demand for draft beers aged in oak barrels has multiplied with the beer crafting trend, and a wide variety of exotic barrel-aged beers are rapidly gaining the attention of beer lovers.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Case Study: D.C.’s Red Bear Brewing generates bigger tabs and tips with OpenTab, a QR code POS solution from Arryved

Red Bear Brewing Co. is a brewpub in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, D.C., that is committed to providing a safe-space for a diverse community, including its team and customers. As a hub for community, creating a positive environment and experience for every guest is crucial to the Red Bear team. OpenTab, a feature of Arryved’s point-of-service solution, is one of the tools Red Bear uses to empower its staff to engage with customers and to help enhance the experience of every person walking through the door. With Arryved’s OpenTab, Red Bear integrates the ordering and payment experience between customer-owned mobile devices and establishment-owned POS devices.
CELL PHONES
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Hopworks features Patagonia Provisions’ perennial Kernza grain and other beers to know this week

Patagonia Provisions, in partnership with Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) in Portland, Ore., has just released Patagonia Provisions Long Root IPA, a traditional West Coast style IPA made with organic ingredients and Kernza perennial grain. Looking for solutions to repair our food systems, this third release in Patagonia Provisions’ lineup of beers represents another step towards transforming agricultural practices and supporting sustainable farming. The entire beer line was recently rebranded and repackaged to include Patagonia Provisions’ name and logo.
PORTLAND, OR
craftbrewingbusiness.com

What are consumers actually looking for in hard seltzer? Taste? CBD? Something else?

We know that a lot of people are drinking hard seltzers, but do we really know why? Or if it will last? And if it does last — what are the specific reasons customers gravitate toward it? Billion-dollar Boston Beer thought it had the answers and whiffed pretty hard on it, so it’s not just us out here in the wilderness asking these questions to ourselves (but please, stay away if you do see us out there).
DRINKS
FOXBusiness

T-Mobile partners with Walmart, expanding presence in 2,300 retail stores nationwide

T-Mobile – one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers – is expanding its retail presence in more than 2,300 Walmart locations nationwide next month. The move will more than double the "Un-carrier's presence in large national retailers," T-Mobile announced Monday. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. WMT WALMART, INC....
RETAIL
San Diego Business Journal

Brixton Inc. Expanding Brick-and-Mortar Footprint

Brixton Inc. is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. Headquartered in Oceanside, the privately-owned premium apparel and accessories brand recently opened a 1,600 square foot store in Long Beach. A third 1,600 square foot location (the company has a 1,000 square foot shop that launched in Encinitas in December) is scheduled to open in Oceanside in October, followed by another in the Inland Empire. A fifth location will launch in Tokyo, Japan, in November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Retail Wire

Will Kohl’s be known for something other than its retail partners?

A New York Times interview with Michelle Gass, condensed for clarity, posits that the Kohl’s CEO has sought to create a unique identity for the chain since replacing Kevin Mansell in 2018. Just how much progress she has made in that endeavor has been questioned by activist investors and industry watchers alike.
BUSINESS
texomashomepage.com

Local reaction to earlier sales of beer and wine in stores

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the beginning of September, House Bill 1518 went into effect, affecting the way you may buy beer and wine on Sundays. Passed by the 87th Texas Legislature, this bill now allows stores to start the sales of beer and wine at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of at noon.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Olympian

Gateway Rotary’s Brats, Brews & Bands expands its menu and its footprint

Brats, Brews & Bands is back, and brats aren’t the only thing on the menu. “This is the first year we’ve expanded our food offerings,” said Nate Peters of the Gateway Rotary Club, which hosts the almost-annual event, happening Saturday, Sept. 11 in Lacey. “We have everything from burgers and fries to falafel and from eggrolls and Korean barbecue to desserts.”
LACEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy