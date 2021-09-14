Athletic Brewing partners with running store Fleet Feet to expand its retail footprint
Athletic Brewing Co., which has been making plenty of headlines lately, just announced that it partnered with run specialty retailer Fleet Feet to bring flagship brews Run Wild and Upside Dawn to running communities in three markets across the United States. Beginning this month, Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic beer will be available in Fleet Feet’s Austin, Texas, Delray Beach, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif., stores.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
