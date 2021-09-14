CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Collin McHugh: Strong outing as opener

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcHugh didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three hits over 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter. The veteran hurler lasted exactly one turn through the Toronto order, and McHugh left the game in a bit of a jam with two runners on and one out in the third inning. Fortunately for him, Ryan Yarbrough didn't allow any of the inherited runners to score when he replaced McHugh. Unfortunately for the Rays, Yarbrough's night went south right afterward. McHugh will continue to handle a flexible role on the Tampa Bay staff and has worked two-plus innings in eight of 11 appearances since the All-Star break, posting a dazzling 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 20 innings with four wins, a save and a hold over that stretch.

