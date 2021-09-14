CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Ready to go

 7 days ago

Anderson (hamstring) was activated off the injured list as expected Tuesday. Anderson had been on the shelf with a strained left hamstring since late August. He was on fire immediately prior to the injury, hitting .364 with four homers over his last 14 games. Danny Mendick was sent to Triple-A Charlotte to clear space for Anderson's return.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineups: Seabold's Maiden Voyage

WLast night’s loss to the White Sox was a pretty good summation of the Red Sox’s second half. Tanner Houck was not stellar and didn’t make it through four innings. He dug them a three-run hole that proved insurmountable, the Sox made a spirited comeback attempt and ultimately fell short. It’s an unfortunately all-too-familiar pattern that throws you between hope and cynicism at a moment’s notice.
White Sox Keep Getting Boost From José Abreu's Defense

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tony La Russa wasn't about to let his press conference end without talking about José Abreu. It wasn't some sort of career evening for the reigning American League MVP, who at the plate was hitless but reached base twice and scored a run in the Chicago White Sox' 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Dallas Keuchel, White Sox look for different ending vs. A's

Two guys who played significant roles in last year's postseason matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics will go head-to-head for the second time in three weeks when the clubs continue their three-game series on the West Coast on Wednesday night. The White Sox (80-58) pounded out 15...
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Mashes homer No. 20

Grandal went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox. His fifth-inning blast off Ryan Brasier gave the White Sox an 8-7 lead, but the offense went cold the rest of the way. Grandal has now reached 20 homers for the fifth straight full campaign (not including the COVID-shortened 2020 season), and since returning to action in late August he's slashing a stunning .462/.577/1.000 with six home runs, 12 runs scored and 17 RBI in only 12 games with a 10:6 BB:K.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Says he's OK

Hendriks fired a scoreless ninth inning Saturday but appeared to be experiencing discomfort, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said pitching coach Ethan Katz thought he noticed something and asked the pitcher about it. Hendriks confirmed that he is fine.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns to lineup

Jimenez served as the designated hitter, went 1-for-4 and was picked off second base in Friday's 4-3 win over Boston. Jimenez sat out the previous two games due to a knee injury suffered when the knee absorbed a foul ball off the bat of teammate Andrew Vaughn on Tuesday. It's unclear when the White Sox will feel comfortable having him play the field.
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Starts in LF

Sheets started in left field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over Boston. Sheets made a couple of starts in the last three games and was the third man to start in left field for Eloy Jimenez, who returned as the designated hitter following a two-game absence due to a knee injury. While Jimenez was unavailable for duty in the field, Andrew Vaughn, Billy Hamilton and now Sheets started in left for the White Sox. With Jimenez back, Sheets will get fewer opportunities.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Cease didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox, surrendering seven runs on four hits and five walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out five. The right-hander tossed only 40 of 71 pitches for strikes in his worst outing of the season, but Cease was taken off the hook for his eighth loss when the White Sox rallied from a 7-2 deficit to tie the score in the fourth inning. Fatigue could be a factor for the 25-year-old, as his 151.1 innings so far in 2021 is a career high and a huge jump from last year's 58.1 IP, but it's only a small increase on his 2019 workload. On the bright side, he did reach 200 strikeouts for the first time with Saturday's performance, and on the year he sports a 4.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 202:64 K:BB.
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Pops fourth homer

Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox. He took Connor Seabold deep in the second inning to open the scoring and give the Boston rookie a rude welcome to the majors. Garcia isn't much of a power hitter -- Saturday's blast was his first since July 7 and only his fourth of the season -- but he's been hot at the plate for a while now, slashing .365/.407/.519 through 14 games since returning from a concussion in late August.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with knee contusion

Jimenez was removed from Tuesday's game against the A's with a right knee contusion, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Oakland's unique field dimensions led to Jimenez being struck in the right knee by a foul ball while in the dugout early in Tuesday's contest, and he eventually was removed from the game after safely sliding into home plate during the fifth inning. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans five in loss

Kopech walked one and struck out five over 2.1 scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to Boston. The White Sox dug into the bullpen early because starter Dylan Cease was tagged for seven runs in the third inning and had shaky command throughout. Kopech has been hammered recently, watching his ERA jump to 4.00 following a stretch in which he allowed 17 runs in 12.2 innings, but showed no such struggles this weekend against Boston. Kopech fanned seven over a combined three scoreless innings Friday and Saturday. With some cracks showing in the rotation, Kopech could be a big multi-inning piece during the postseason.
White Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows save, earns win

Kimbrel (4-4) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in the ninth inning to earn the win over the Red Sox on Sunday. Kimbrel was called upon to close the game out rather than Liam Hendriks and could not get the job done. He allowed a leadoff double before eventually walking two batters to load the bases. The Red sox would end up tying the game at one apiece on a sacrifice fly by Alex Verdugo before Kimbrel punched out Bobby Dalbec to get out of the inning. Fortunately, the White Sox would end up walking it off in the bottom half of the frame to give Kimbrel the win. The 33-year-old has now blown back-to-back save chances but still owns a solid 2.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 91:20 K:BB over 53.2 innings.
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Next start not determined

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said it's uncertain when Rodon will pitch next, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Those were La Russa's comments prior to Friday's win over Boston, which the manager described as "very important" for many reasons. Apparently, the team would like to evaluate how Rodon feels following the start to determine his next outing. That the manager is considering a six-man rotation, per Sandalow, is a sign that he wants to build in an extra day of rest for Rodon, who is 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA with six or more days of rest. The White Sox don't have another open date until Sept. 27, and Rodon is up to 124.2 innings after throwing 42.1 combined over the last two seasons. Questions about his durability arose last month, when Rodon experienced a drop in velocity and missed time due to shoulder fatigue. The left-hander is tentatively scheduled to pitch Friday on six days rest, and by adding Reynaldo Lopez to the rotation, Rodon could get an extra day for the remainder of the season.
White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Enters for Eloy

Goodwin replaced an injured Eloy Jimenez (knee) and went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Oakland. Jimenez got clipped while sitting in the dugout by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Andrew Vaughn during the second inning. He was on the dugout floor for nearly a minute before popping up. He remained in the game but was eventually replaced by Goodwin after the fifth inning. X-rays were negative, but Jimenez is day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game. If the White Sox choose to play it cautious, then Vaughn could replace him in left field with Goodwin starting in right.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slaps three hits in win

Moncada went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics. A day after seeing his 17-game hit streak snapped, Moncada began a new one. The two doubles give him 25 for the season, second on the team behind Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson (hamstring).
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On bench Thursday

Moncada isn't starting Thursday's game against the Athletics, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Moncada drew starts in each of the last three games and went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Romy Gonzalez will take his place at the hot corner and bat sixth.
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Throwing bullpen session

Lynn (knee) is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa said Lynn was only expected to miss one start after Lynn was placed on the injured list with right knee inflammation in late August, and Tuesday's bullpen session could be his final hurdle before rejoining the rotation. Dallas Keuchel and Reynaldo Lopez are penciled in as the respective starters for Wednesday and Thursday in Oakland, potentially leaving Lynn to make his return Friday versus Boston.
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Starts in LF

Vaughn started in left field in place of an injured Eloy Jimenez (knee) and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Oakland. Jimenez took a hard-hit foul ball off his knee while in the dugout during Tuesday's game and was eventually removed. In addition to Wednesday's start in left field, Vaughn moved there from right field after Jimenez left Tuesday night's game. Jimenez did not work out at all Wednesday, which suggests another day in left field for Vaughn on Thursday.
