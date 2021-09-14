More than 400,000 Houston-area residents without power, CenterPoint Energy reports
Hurricane Nicholas — which weakened to a tropical storm early Tuesday, September 14, has left hundreds of thousands of locals without power, CenterPoint Energy reports. Some 444,000 residents were without power as of September 14, CenterPoint noted. However, that number has risen — 15,000 more were reported by 8:30 am. Customers in the southern, central, and eastern areas are the most impacted, CenterPoint notes.houston.culturemap.com
