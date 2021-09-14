CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

More than 400,000 Houston-area residents without power, CenterPoint Energy reports

By Steven Devadanam
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hurricane Nicholas — which weakened to a tropical storm early Tuesday, September 14, has left hundreds of thousands of locals without power, CenterPoint Energy reports. Some 444,000 residents were without power as of September 14, CenterPoint noted. However, that number has risen — 15,000 more were reported by 8:30 am. Customers in the southern, central, and eastern areas are the most impacted, CenterPoint notes.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Houston's number of 'super commuters' driven up by almost 70 percent, says new report

Long commutes are nothing new in Houston. The average worker in Houston spent nearly 27 minutes commuting to work each day — above the national average of 26.4. A new development in shuttling to work has developed: super commuters. In fact, the number of so-called “super commuters” — those traveling at least 90 minutes to get to work, and another 90 minutes or more to get home, is on the rise.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
State
Louisiana State
Houston, TX
Business
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy