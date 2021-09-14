CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, NC

Larry Chandler

warrencountyrecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Chandler, 78, of Warrenton passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, with his family around him. Surviving are his wife Lola, children, Kelly, and husband Larry, Kyle and wife Erin and grandchildren Kurtis Pruitt (Nicole), Dana Pruitt, Tate Chandler, Travis Chandler, Timmy Chandler, Taylor Christine, Isaiah Regot, and Connor Claspille. Great grandsons Erik Pruitt, Emmett Pruitt, Eastin Pruitt, Everett Pruitt, and Ryker Christine. Also surviving are brother Harold (Fran) Chandler and sister Marena (Bob) McGee of High Hill, MO. and many family and friends.

www.warrencountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelly, NC
Warrenton, NC
Obituaries
City
Warrenton, NC
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Martin Funeral Home
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy