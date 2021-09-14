Larry Chandler
Larry Chandler, 78, of Warrenton passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, with his family around him. Surviving are his wife Lola, children, Kelly, and husband Larry, Kyle and wife Erin and grandchildren Kurtis Pruitt (Nicole), Dana Pruitt, Tate Chandler, Travis Chandler, Timmy Chandler, Taylor Christine, Isaiah Regot, and Connor Claspille. Great grandsons Erik Pruitt, Emmett Pruitt, Eastin Pruitt, Everett Pruitt, and Ryker Christine. Also surviving are brother Harold (Fran) Chandler and sister Marena (Bob) McGee of High Hill, MO. and many family and friends.www.warrencountyrecord.com
