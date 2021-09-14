CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easing the Invisible Burdens of Collaboration

By Rob Cross, interviewed by Deborah Milstein
mit.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 Most Popular Articles in 2021 (So Far) Collaboration is essential in today’s work world, but it can also consume more time and energy than well-intended leaders expect or recognize. What precisely do we need in collaborative interactions, what are we trying to get out of them, and how can we optimize our time together? Author and MIT Sloan Management Review contributor Rob Cross, the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College, explores these questions in his new book, Beyond Collaboration Overload: How to Work Smarter, Get Ahead, and Restore Your Well-Being (Harvard Business Review Press).

