Column: Boosting Indiana's Workforce

State Rep. Randy Frye says there are more than 100,000 job openings across the state waiting to be filled. (INDIANAPOLIS) - Indiana’s economy continues to grow. Even though our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the Midwest at 4.1%, there are still more than 100,000 job openings across the state waiting to be filled. Many of these jobs are in high-demand industries and are high paying. Hoosiers considering making a career change, reentering the workforce or searching for their first job should check out state resources to gain valuable skills.