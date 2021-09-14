CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Boosting Indiana's Workforce

By State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), guest column
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Randy Frye says there are more than 100,000 job openings across the state waiting to be filled. (INDIANAPOLIS) - Indiana’s economy continues to grow. Even though our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the Midwest at 4.1%, there are still more than 100,000 job openings across the state waiting to be filled. Many of these jobs are in high-demand industries and are high paying. Hoosiers considering making a career change, reentering the workforce or searching for their first job should check out state resources to gain valuable skills.

