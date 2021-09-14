Brielle holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

BRIELLE – Around 50 people attended the borough’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony held Sunday at Brielle 9/11 Memorial Park on Riverview Drive.

“We had a nice turnout. It was maybe a little more solemn than normal because it was the 20th anniversary” of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, said James Ham, president of the Union Landing Historical Society, which hosted the ceremony.

The ceremony included the lowering of the American flag to half staff by Brielle Fire Co. No. 1, and an invocation and benediction by Deacon Gary Pstrak of the Church of St. Denis in Manasquan.

Theresa Porcello of the Union Landing Historical Society read the necrology of the 9/11 victims from local communities. As she read each name, the memorial bell tolled and a member of Boy Scout Troop 63 brought a red rose and placed it in a crystal vase. Taps was played by bugler Richard Schwarz Jr., a Brielle firefighter.

