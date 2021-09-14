CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart Experiments With a New ’50s Fringe for the Met Gala

By Hannah Coates
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Having recently switched her platinum hair for strawberry blonde, a look she unveiled while promoting her new film Spencer (in which she stars as Princess Diana), at the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart experimented with a new hairstyle at 2021’s Met Gala. Channelling 1950s rockabilly style, the actor paired a retro ponytail—complete with a pin-up “victory roll” fringe—with pink brocade Chanel. (The nostalgic effect echoed the Old Hollywood beauty mood in evidence elsewhere on the red carpet at the Met.)

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

