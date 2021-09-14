Kristen Stewart Experiments With a New ’50s Fringe for the Met Gala
Having recently switched her platinum hair for strawberry blonde, a look she unveiled while promoting her new film Spencer (in which she stars as Princess Diana), at the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart experimented with a new hairstyle at 2021’s Met Gala. Channelling 1950s rockabilly style, the actor paired a retro ponytail—complete with a pin-up “victory roll” fringe—with pink brocade Chanel. (The nostalgic effect echoed the Old Hollywood beauty mood in evidence elsewhere on the red carpet at the Met.)www.vogue.com
