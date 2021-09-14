CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish wore her Oscar de la Renta Met Gala dress on one condition

Billie Eilish stunned New York at the Met Gala on Monday night as she channeled Old Hollywood in an dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. The evening marked the 19-year-old superstar's first appearance at the legendary fashion event and she made sure that it was a debut no one would forget. In an example of true star power, Eilish convinced the house of Oscar de la Renta to go completely fur-free before she stepped out onto the red carpet.

