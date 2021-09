The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is probably the most powerful business laptop you can buy today. Lenovo took the business-style design and features of the ThinkPad laptops and packed beastly specs into it. It comes with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 vPro processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, which is fantastic for a 16 inch laptop under 18mm thin. Not only that, you can still configure it with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. But those SSD and RAM upgrades for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme can be quite pricey out of the box, so what if you want to upgrade them yourself later?

