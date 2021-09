When Diablo II: Resurrected releases, the game will not offer Ultrawide support. In a new developer update, Blizzard has confirmed that the feature will not be included. The option was available in the technical alpha, but some problems necessitated its omission. Instead, users with 21:9 monitors will see a 19:9 length with vignettes on the sides of the screen. This will no doubt be disappointing to some fans, but making sure that the game runs properly is much more important. Blizzard has left the door open for the feature to be added in the future, but nothing definitive has been announced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO