Founded: The inception of Seize was in June 2020, but officially incorporated in May 2021. What does your company/project do? Seize is a mobile app that offers in-the-moment photoshoots with vetted mobile photo takers at picturesque locations. Pick your photo taker in the Seize app by checking out their reviews, ratings, phone type and portfolio. The photo taker takes photos through the app that are shared with you in real-time, allowing you to provide feedback to the photo taker regarding your desired angle, lighting, etc.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO