Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda

Mike Dean recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to touch on working with Kanye West on DONDA and his latest album, ECHOPLEX (Live 2021). The revered producer didn’t dive into Ye’s process too much, but did reveal that the rapper absorbed a lot of the reviews and reactions he was getting from the listening parties. “It was interesting. It was grueling, lots of hours, lots of changes. Yeah. Came out great though. For this album, it was… I mean, Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test kind of,” Dean shared. “And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process. He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants. I definitely looked at how the crowd moved to different songs… because I was up in the top of the stadium, deejaying the whole thing. I was up in a little circle… No. No, I was just up on a house, maybe four layers up, next to the top layer, running the songs off my computer.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO