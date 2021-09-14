Idris Elba Returns To Luther Once More, With A Netflix Movie
The "Luther" movie is finally official! Idris Elba will don his famous gray trenchcoat once more, and return to screens as the titular tortured detective, Luther. This time around, Elba will be joined by a few new faces, franchise newcomers, Cynthia Erivo ("Widows," "Bad Times at the El Royale") and Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings"). Continuing the "Luther" saga, the film sees the character dealing with a double threat. He'll have to fend off his detective nemesis, played by Erivo, in addition to Serkis, who stars as the story's criminal villain.www.slashfilm.com
