CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tamron Hall Was Once Told It Was 'Unprofessional' For Her To Be Sleeveless On TV

By Rachaell Davis
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring ESSENCE Fashion House, the Emmy-winning journalist and host recalled what proved to be a pivotal moment in her personal style journey. Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and TV show host Tamron Hall has kept heads turning and viewers engaged on television for over two decades with her signature style and charismatic personality. But be that as it may, even her style evolution wasn’t without its’ challenges.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Regret For Her Portrayal of Isis In “Bring It On” on “Tamron Hall”

On the Wednesday, September 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress and author Gabrielle Union joined Tamron in-studio in support of her latest book, You Got Anything Stronger? During their candid conversation, Union revealed the disappointment she still holds for Isis, her character in “Bring It On,” 20 years after the release of the hit film. Union also shares why she decided to vulnerably discuss race within her second book and how she approached her surrogacy journey with her father. Check out the video clip inside…
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Celebrates Turning 51 On Her Show

Tamron Hall celebrated her 51st birthday on the Thursday, September 16 edition of her nationally-syndicated show alongside guests NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke and the ever-adventurous Bear Grylls. While discussing the importance of inspiring others, Anthony, Burke and Grylls each opened up about the challenges they encountered early in their careers and still grapple with today. Plus, Tamron responded to a video montage put together by the team at “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” where they mocked her many mentions of turning 50 over the course of the last year. Take a peak inside…
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Halle Berry says her struggles are overlooked

Halle Berry thinks her hardships are often overlooked because of her appearance. The Oscar-winning actress has hit back at the notion that she’s had an easy life, suggesting people are quick to judge her on the basis of her good looks. Halle, 55, told the New York Times newspaper: “This...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys Open With TV-Themed Biz Markie Tribute, Jabs at COVID Safety Protocols

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 73rd Emmy Awards on CBS Sunday night with a musical number that parodied the Biz Markie hit “Just a Friend.” Cedric started off the song, which changed the lyrics of the beloved rap song to more TV-themed content. He was quickly joined by a number of other stars, including rapper and “NCIS: LA” star LL Cool J, rapper and “Dave” co-creator and star Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Rita Wilson. Multiple audience members got in on the fun as well, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross, Billy Porter, and Mj Rodriguez. The tribute to Markie came after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Tamron Hall
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall melts hearts as son marks major milestone

Tamron Hall reached an emotional milestone on Tuesday as her son, Moses, two, met his teachers at his nursery school. The mother-of-one marked the major moment with a sweet snap of her and Moses walking hand in hand over a crosswalk. WATCH: Tamron Hall's son Moses has mixed response on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Evolution#Essence Fashion House#Essence Studios
E! News

Angela Bassett Brings the Wow Factor to the 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Watch: Angela Bassett Never Thought She'd Be Turned into a Wax Figure. On Sunday, Sept. 19, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood showed up and showed out for the 2021 Emmy Awards. A-listers from the big and small screen made a grand entrance on the red carpet after the annual ceremony was held remotely last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet, and O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look as stars walked the red carpet Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez wore Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back,Nicole Byer kicked things off in a custom purple Christian Siriano gown that's sure to earn her a best-dressed spot. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy