Jarvis Cocker – “Aline” (Christophe Cover)

Way back in February of 2020, the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie The French Dispatch hit the internet, and it featured a piece of music that was both familiar and unfamiliar. The that played at the end of the trailer was a bit of a standard — “Aline,” a huge 1965 hit for the French singer Christophe — but the recording was different. As it turns out, that voice belonged to the former Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker. And now, with the long-delayed theatrical release of The French Exit looming, Cocker has announced a whole new album that ties in with Wes Anderson’s film.