Premier League

Revealed: Man City's FIFA 22 Player Ratings Confirmed by EA Sports

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

With less than a few weeks until the release of the latest edition in the EA Sports and FIFA franchise, Manchester City have now confirmed the complete list of player ratings for the new campaign.

The newly-released numbers have caused quite a stir among some fans on social media, with supporters feeling that the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in particular have been hard done by.

Following the release of Manchester City players' base ratings for FIFA 22, here is a complete list of all the crucial numbers.

Goalkeepers

89 - Ederson

77 - Zack Steffen

67 - Scott Carson

Defenders

87 - Ruben Dias

86 - Aymeric Laporte

86 - Joao Cancelo

85 - Kyle Walker

83 - John Stones

80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko

78 - Nathan Ake

64 - Luke Bolton

Midfielders

91 - Kevin De Bruyne

86 - Bernardo Silva

86 - Rodrigo

85 - Ilkay Gundogan

84 - Phil Foden

83 - Fernandinho

Attackers

88 - Raheem Sterling

86 - Riyad Mahrez

84 - Jack Grealish

83 - Gabriel Jesus

82 - Ferran Torres

Many Manchester City supporters have been left surprised by the rating handed to England international centre-back John Stones, after the defender had his best season to date in his career - driving the club to a third Premier League title in four years.

In fact, such is the frustration towards the rating that Kevin De Bruyne also shares the same opinion, stating to the club website during a new feature, "83?! How can he [John Stones] only have an 83 rating after the year he had?!"

FIFA 22 is expected to be released in the coming weeks, across all platforms across the globe.

