Inno Under 25: Akhil Pendalwar grows Proodos for use by enterprise businesses

By Lillian Johnson
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 7 days ago
Akhil Pendalwar helped found Proodos, a project management software, in 2019. Pendalwar and his brother and co-founder, Josh, were both seeing gaps in talent management, skills and collaboration in their respective fields (Akhil was in software development and Josh was an actuary). They wanted software that focused less on tasks and more on people.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

