JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials is expanding into the battery materials business

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get there, the company is currently scouting a location for a new million-square-foot factory, at a cost of over $1 billion, Bloomberg reported. That factory would be dedicated to the production of cathodes and anode foils, the two essential building blocks of a lithium-ion battery structure — up to a projected volume of 100 gigawatt-hour per year’s worth of materials, enough for one million electric vehicles, by 2025.

