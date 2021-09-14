Georgia football looking to flip five-star DT

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY Sports/Athens Online

The Georgia Bulldogs were among the schools seeking a commitment from elite defensive tackle recruit Mykel Williams, but Williams committed to the USC Trojans in June.

Now, things have changed with the USC football program following its 42-28 loss to Stanford. The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton, who has been on the hot seat for a long time, following the loss.

Who will be the next head coach of the Southern California Trojans? Georgia’s Dan Lanning could be a target with the way the UGA defense has played in 2021. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will Williams and USC’s other class of 2022 commitments stick with the program? USC has a lot of allure regardless of its coach, but the program will be in transition and hasn’t performed up to standards in recent seasons.

Williams is a five-star defensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia, who stars for Hardaway High School.

The Georgia defense has been extremely impressive to start the 2021 college football season. UGA has displayed a powerful recruiting message on the defensive side of the field. The Bulldogs defense has more sacks (10) and points off defensive touchdowns (14) than points allowed (three). Georgia’s lone touchdown given up this season was a pick six.

At Hardaway, Mykel Williams has played both offensive and defensive line. He is a sack artist that shows explosive closing speed on defense. Williams has versatility along the defensive line. He lines up at defensive tackle and defensive end. Williams does a solid job of getting his hands up in passing lanes to deflect passes. He should earn early playing time in college.

Williams committed to USC over Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Georgia.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Williams is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 player in Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. Williams is expected to continue taking visits this fall.

Can Kirby Smart and company land a commitment from the talented in-state defensive lineman? We will provide updates as Williams re-evaluates his recruitment following USC’s coaching change.