From the editor: Introducing KC Inno, your guide to the area's innovation community

VisionBank is pleased to announce its upcoming merger with Community National Bank. Currently with two locations in Topeka and one in Overland Park, VisionBank has always been a trusted banker in their local communities. By coming together with Community National Bank, these two respected organizations can unify their strengths and serve a larger customer base throughout Kansas. Headquartered in Seneca, Kansas, Community National Bank has a proven track record of success at its six different locations. “We are very excited about this new direction,” says Gary Yager, President & CEO of VisionBank. “The great thing about this partnership is our lenders and customer service staff will be here, so our current VisionBank customers will see the same faces, but the bank will now have the strength and size of Community National. Our bankers look forward to being able to provide additional services and expanded product offerings. This economy of scale will help us all maintain a lower cost to our customers with service levels remaining at the high standard for which we are known. I personally take pride in this transaction as I believe it the best for our customers, we work so hard for.” The combined assets of VisionBank and Community National are estimated to be near $800 million, once the acquisition is completed. “We’re anticipating closing this deal before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, once we obtained all regulatory approvals,” says VisionBank’s Vice President of Business Development, Paul Bischmann. “VisionBank has always prided itself on listening to the unique needs of every personal and commercial customer that walks through our door. By partnering with a regional powerhouse like Community National, we will be able to maintain that same level of personalized service with additional back-end support.” “We’ve been a premier community bank since our founding in 2005,” says Yager. “Though we are proud of what we continue to do internally to remain a bank of choice, none of these business successes would be possible without our customers. I personally want to say thank you to our loyal customers for trusting us and making it a privilege to serve you every day. We look forward to supporting your financial goals for generations to come.”

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO