CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

From the editor: Introducing KC Inno, your guide to the area's innovation community

By Brian Kaberline
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KC Inno — which you’ll find at KCInno.com — is a new home for coverage focused on entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and the companies and ideas driving innovation in the Kansas City area. Leslie Collins, who leads editorial efforts for this new offering, brings more than seven years of experience covering entrepreneurship and technology for KCBJ. She’s joined by her colleagues in the newsroom in generating this coverage.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

Entrepreneurial fellowship organization opens applications for traditional fellowship, new pre-Pipeline program

Pipeline Inc. has opened the door not only for its well-respected fellowship program, but also to a new pilot program for underserved entrepreneurs. The Kansas City, Kansas-based entrepreneurial fellowship organization is launching Pipeline Pathway, which will cover similar topics to the traditional Pipeline fellowship, but the majority of its programming will take place virtually in the evenings.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City Business Journal

Former Prairie Village Macy’s set to house grocery store, offices and more

Plans call for the former Macy's in The Shops of Prairie Village to be redeveloped to accommodate new stores and office space. GRI Prairie Village LLC proposes to remake the site at 4000 W. 71st St., where Macy's operated until closing in early 2020. It plans to make space for a Hen House grocery store and OneLife Fitness. Hen House will move from its Shops location at 6950 Mission Rd. The location will be the second OneLife in the Kansas City area. It opened its first location on top of the Consentino’s Market in the Power & Light District in 2014.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Kcbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Kansas City Business Journal

Banking Just Got Better! Two Banks Come Together to Better Serve Our Market

VisionBank is pleased to announce its upcoming merger with Community National Bank. Currently with two locations in Topeka and one in Overland Park, VisionBank has always been a trusted banker in their local communities. By coming together with Community National Bank, these two respected organizations can unify their strengths and serve a larger customer base throughout Kansas. Headquartered in Seneca, Kansas, Community National Bank has a proven track record of success at its six different locations. “We are very excited about this new direction,” says Gary Yager, President & CEO of VisionBank. “The great thing about this partnership is our lenders and customer service staff will be here, so our current VisionBank customers will see the same faces, but the bank will now have the strength and size of Community National. Our bankers look forward to being able to provide additional services and expanded product offerings. This economy of scale will help us all maintain a lower cost to our customers with service levels remaining at the high standard for which we are known. I personally take pride in this transaction as I believe it the best for our customers, we work so hard for.” The combined assets of VisionBank and Community National are estimated to be near $800 million, once the acquisition is completed. “We’re anticipating closing this deal before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, once we obtained all regulatory approvals,” says VisionBank’s Vice President of Business Development, Paul Bischmann. “VisionBank has always prided itself on listening to the unique needs of every personal and commercial customer that walks through our door. By partnering with a regional powerhouse like Community National, we will be able to maintain that same level of personalized service with additional back-end support.” “We’ve been a premier community bank since our founding in 2005,” says Yager. “Though we are proud of what we continue to do internally to remain a bank of choice, none of these business successes would be possible without our customers. I personally want to say thank you to our loyal customers for trusting us and making it a privilege to serve you every day. We look forward to supporting your financial goals for generations to come.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas City Business Journal

UMKC gets $300K research grant to study racial barriers for Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

A $300,000, three-year grant recently was given to the University of Missouri-Kansas City's Center for Neighborhoods to support community-focused research analyzing barriers Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs face in Kansas City. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation provided the grant to support further research on how a legacy of racially biased restrictions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy