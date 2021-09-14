CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Jane Smith

By Patty Vandenberg
Cover picture for the articleJane Smith, age 89, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Jane was born on August 26, 1932, in Zeeland, MI to Joe and Kate (Van Dyke) Vander Velde. After graduation from Zeeland High School, she attended Hope College where she graduated in 1954 with degrees in elementary education and music. She taught school in Kalamazoo for 2 years. She then taught elementary school in Oakland, CA, and then in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. There she met her husband Lawrence D. Smith who was serving in the US Army. On March 3, 1962, they were married in a Military wedding at Fort Irwin, CA. They continued in the military until Lawrence (Larry) retired on January 31, 1968. They moved back to Zeeland where they raised their two sons, Arthur and Christopher. They purchased the Zeeland Book Shop and she worked there until it was sold 13 years later. She returned at that time to playing the organ at the First Reformed Church where she had started playing in 1948. She has been a lifelong member of the Mission Guild, and a past President of the Ladies Aid. She was loved by her family and will be missed.

