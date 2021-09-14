Boeing optimistic about long-term aerospace market

Over 400 new listings came on the market in San Francisco county in the last week, which might very well be the highest amount of listings in the county in the last decade and a half. Considering that there were a large number of homes still on the market, that means over 1,050 homes are still on the market. While an overwhelming majority of these are pre existing homes and therefore do not represent new construction, financial experts are concerned that the sudden surfeit of homes for sale could eventually cause prices to drop.

