Texas Parks and Wildlife are concerned about Hemorrhagic Disease being spread by Rabbits. It has been found in Texas, Arizona, California, and several other states. Multiple states are currently struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the U.S. is having to deal with during 2021. The reason? Local officials are concerned that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) is spreading amongst the animal population in Texas and several other states.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO