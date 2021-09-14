Amid rising cases and mask debates, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools double in a week

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools has more than doubled since last week as the school year is back in full swing. Last week, the state reported 180 COVID-19 cases related to new outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week, and 227 cases related to ongoing outbreaks, meaning the first case had been identified in previous weeks but there has been at least one new associated case. Now, there are 344 new outbreaks and 548 ongoing outbreaks.