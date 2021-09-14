CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Amid rising cases and mask debates, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools double in a week

Marie Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools has more than doubled since last week as the school year is back in full swing. Last week, the state reported 180 COVID-19 cases related to new outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week, and 227 cases related to ongoing outbreaks, meaning the first case had been identified in previous weeks but there has been at least one new associated case. Now, there are 344 new outbreaks and 548 ongoing outbreaks.

www.sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in place. The rules impact workers in high risk situations such as health care settings, nursing homes and schools. Those employees must now have gotten at least one vaccine shot, or submit regular COVID-19 testing. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford Register-Star

Illinois identifies schools with COVID exposure risk. What does that mean for families?

ROCKFORD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, more schools are being cited as possible locations for exposure to the coronavirus. “With our case rate being as high as it's been with new cases, this does not surprise me,” said Sandra Martell, Winnebago County public health administrator. “We're seeing more cases in children right now with the return to school. It’s where they spend most of their time.”
ILLINOIS STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

COVID-19: New weekly cases rise to 144 among students and employees

Incidence of COVID-19 among members of the campus community at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are on the rise, according to preliminary public health data. The university recorded a total of 144 positive cases among students and employees for the week of Aug. 30, according to UC’s COVID-19 dashboard. That...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
reviewjournal.com

COVID cases rise in Clark County schools, but big picture cloudy

The Clark County School District has reported 728 COVID-19 cases among students and staff so far this month — nearly 450 more than a week ago — but it continues to provide no information on its online dashboard on the numbers forced to stay away after possible exposures. As of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Tacoma News Tribune

Pierce County school districts report hundreds of COVID-19 cases amid first weeks of school

School districts across Pierce County collectively have reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases in the first few weeks of school. The cases are not unexpected, as schools across Washington state were required to provide full time in-person education for all interested students this school year, according to an order by Gov. Jay Inslee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Parma City Schools change mask policy as COVID cases, quarantines rise

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma City Schools are changing their mask policy as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Starting Monday, Sept. 20, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask for all indoor activities. The district made the announcement Thursday, stating that recent data shows they...
PARMA, OH
KTBS

Louisiana COVID-19 cases continue to rise

NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Friday increased by 2,182 and there have been 52 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 725,637. The current total death count...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Covid 19#Outbreaks#Northwood University
Concord Monitor

Local control a ‘double-edged sword’ in N.H. school mask debate

New Hampshire students are back in school this month, but the COVID safety precautions they’ll encounter vary widely by district. Some school boards are requiring masks, based on guidance from health officials. Others are heeding the concerns of some parents – particularly those opposed to mask mandates – and not requiring masks at all.
EDUCATION
unicefusa.org

Keeping Kids Safe as Schools Reopen and Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Rise

Pediatricians from Massachusetts General Hospital talk about vaccine safety and COVID-19's dangers, symptoms, treatment and prevention. As children head back to school with COVID-19’s highly infectious Delta variant the dominant strain, parents are facing a rise in child cases the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) calls “exponential.” While youth 12 and over are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, younger kids must continue to rely on the adults in their lives getting vaccinated, masks, handwashing and maintaining a safe distance as their primary means of protection.
KIDS
The State

Columbia tries again to mandate masks in schools amid COVID-19

The Columbia City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a citywide mask mandate as COVID cases remain high in South Carolina, and schools across the capital city are included in the measure. Columbia’s move came just more than a week after the city and the state attorney general’s office battled in...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCVB

Melrose Public Schools quarantines 2 classes amid COVID-19 outbreak, superintendent says

MELROSE, Mass. — The superintendent of Melrose Public Schools tells WCVB that at least two classes are in quarantine in the wake of multiple positive COVID-19 cases. In an email, Dr. Julie Kukenberger said some additional individuals are also quarantining and that all close contacts of the positive cases will quarantine for seven days from their last exposure, which was Thursday, Sept. 2.
MELROSE, MA
WRIC TV

Western Virginia school district cancels all classes for two weeks amid staffing shortage, COVID outbreak

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A school district in Western Virginia Virginia closed unexpectedly on Tuesday because of a staff shortage. Now, the school district is pausing in-person instruction through next Friday as the school district reports a transportation staff shortage, as well as a dozen COVID-19 cases and more than 50 quarantines among students and staff.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldstandard.com

Doctors urge vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise, children return to school

Doctors are urging people to protect children and their communities as the school year gets underway and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Southwestern Pennsylvania and across the state. Nearly 2,200 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 496 in ICU units, according to the state Department of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy