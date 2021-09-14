Fire On Highway 54 Burns More Than An Acre: Here's What Happened
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A grass fire scorched more than an acre along Highway 54 in Osage Beach last week, and LakeExpo has learned how it happened. According to the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, a tractor-trailer that was driving eastbound on Highway 54 blew two tires at 2:14 p.m., and the subsequent sparks caused a fire to start on the side of the road. Osage Beach Fire Protection arrived on the scene at 2:22 p.m. and found 1.5 acres of brush engulfed in flames.www.lakeexpo.com
Comments / 0