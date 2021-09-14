You Really, Really Need to Update Your iPhone and Other Apple Devices
On Monday, Apple announced that it was releasing emergency security updates for its iOS and MacOS operating systems after the company discovered a new zero-click vulnerability with help from researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab. The Citizen Lab researchers released a report that same day detailing how they had come across the exploit Apple patched by examining the phone of a Saudi activist who had been targeted using NSO Group’s controversial Pegasus spyware.slate.com
