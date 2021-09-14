CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Really, Really Need to Update Your iPhone and Other Apple Devices

By Josephine Wolff
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Apple announced that it was releasing emergency security updates for its iOS and MacOS operating systems after the company discovered a new zero-click vulnerability with help from researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab. The Citizen Lab researchers released a report that same day detailing how they had come across the exploit Apple patched by examining the phone of a Saudi activist who had been targeted using NSO Group’s controversial Pegasus spyware.

theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Why you need to update your Apple products’ software ASAP

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab discovered that Apple products were infected by an Israeli spyware company. On Monday, Apple sprinted to release emergency software updates to patch a security vulnerability in its products. The move was in response to an alert from researchers from the University of Toronto’s cybersecurity watchdog organization, Citizen Lab. Researchers there found that a Saudi activist’s iPhone was infected with spyware from an Israeli company, NSO Group, The New York Times reported, leaving more than 1.65 billion Apple users worldwide exposed since at least March.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Need to speed up your Wi-Fi hotspot? Try changing this one Android setting

Using your phone as a hotspot gives you an internet connection anywhere, and one that's far more secure than using free public Wi-Fi. But if you have an Android phone, you might not be getting the fastest speeds you can, which means that websites on your laptop or tablet, for example, load much slower than they could.
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Florida Star

Apple Confirms Launch Event, Expected To Unveil IPhone 13

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on Sept. 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled ‘California Streaming‘. It will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park. The tech giant usually announces the year’s new iPhones at the fall event, and this year’s entry […]
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the latest iPhone

After months of rumors and leaks, the Apple iPhone 13 series is finally here. The phones may not represent a major design shift over last year’s iPhone 12 devices, but they still offer a number of upgrades, new features, and more. Like last year, there are four iPhone 13 models: The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four of the new phones have upgrades, and some of those upgrades are features that users have been asking for, for years. We’ll be publishing full reviews of the phones in the coming weeks. In the meantime,...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

What really matters to Apple

Good morning! This Wednesday, takeaways from Apple's iPhone 13 launch, Facebook knows that Instagram is bad for teens, and Gary Gensler is a lot of things, but he's not your daddy. The Big Story. Upgrades all the way down. Apple launched some new things! The iPhone 13, the iPhone 13...
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES

